DGP Anjani Kumar puts cops on high alert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, the State Police department has been put on high alert. DGP Anjani Kumar has directed all Commissioners of Police and SPs to be on alert and take precautionary measures due to any possible political tension arising from the ED inquiry. The CPs and SPs have deployed additional forces at district headquarters, residences of important leaders and vital installations in their jurisdiction.

The police will take preventive action depending on alerts from the Intelligence unit and inputs from the Special Branch. In Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate limits, the CPs are reviewing the situation and instructing local officers to be alert until the ED investigation is completed.

The officials have also instructed their officers to deploy forces at the offices of the BJP and Congress and to monitor the residences of important leaders of both these parties. In Nizamabad and Karimnagar, the police are taking additional precautionary measures at the residence of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

