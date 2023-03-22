Home States Telangana

DGP Anjani Kumar puts cops on high alert

The CPs and SPs have deployed additional forces at district headquarters, residences of important leaders and vital installations in their jurisdiction.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Anjani Kumar has directed all Commissioners of Police and SPs to be on alert and take precautionary measures due to any possible political tension arising from the ED inquiry.

DGP Anjani Kumar has directed all Commissioners of Police and SPs to be on alert and take precautionary measures due to any possible political tension arising from the ED inquiry. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, the State Police department has been put on high alert. DGP Anjani Kumar has directed all Commissioners of Police and SPs to be on alert and take precautionary measures due to any possible political tension arising from the ED inquiry. The CPs and SPs have deployed additional forces at district headquarters, residences of important leaders and vital installations in their jurisdiction.

The police will take preventive action depending on alerts from the Intelligence unit and inputs from the Special Branch. In Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate limits, the CPs are reviewing the situation and instructing local officers to be alert until the ED investigation is completed.

The officials have also instructed their officers to deploy forces at the offices of the BJP and Congress and to monitor the residences of important leaders of both these parties. In Nizamabad and Karimnagar, the police are taking additional precautionary measures at the residence of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLC K Kavitha Enforcement Directorate Delhi liquor scam
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp