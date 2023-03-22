Exam paper leaks are ‘common’: Indrakaran Reddy

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Stating that the Opposition leaders were making baseless allegations and targeting MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao over the TSPSC scam, Forest, Endowments and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday said that the question paper leaks are “common”.

Speaking to the media in Nirmal district, he said: “Be it SSC, Intermediate or any other exams, question paper leaks are common. It is unfair to target KTR over this TSPSC paper leak issue. It is also unfair on the part of the opposition parties to demand that notices be issued to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“Congress leader A Revanth Reddy says that more than 100 candidates from the village of KTR’s PA have secured high marks. Instead of issuing statements, he should provide the details to the Special Investigation Team which is probing the case. The SIT should summon Revanth and ask him to share any information he has with him with regard to this case,” he added.

Indrakaran also alleged that the BJP-led Centre was deliberately targeting the BRS leaders for political gains. “MLC Kavitha is a woman but the ED is harassing her by questioning her for hours together. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Malla Reddy were harassed by ED and CBI,” he said.

