Home States Telangana

Exam paper leaks are ‘common’: Indrakaran Reddy

Instead of issuing statements, he should provide the details to the Special Investigation Team which is probing the case.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A Indrakaran Reddy

Telangana Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Stating that the Opposition leaders were making baseless allegations and targeting MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao over the TSPSC scam, Forest, Endowments and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday said that the question paper leaks are “common”.

Speaking to the media in Nirmal district, he said: “Be it SSC, Intermediate or any other exams, question paper leaks are common. It is unfair to target KTR over this TSPSC paper leak issue. It is also unfair on the part of the opposition parties to demand that notices be issued to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“Congress leader A Revanth Reddy says that more than 100 candidates from the village of KTR’s PA have secured high marks. Instead of issuing statements, he should provide the details to the Special Investigation Team which is probing the case. The SIT should summon Revanth and ask him to share any information he has with him with regard to this case,” he added.

Indrakaran also alleged that the BJP-led Centre was deliberately targeting the BRS leaders for political gains. “MLC Kavitha is a woman but the ED is harassing her by questioning her for hours together. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Malla Reddy were harassed by ED and CBI,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao A Indrakaran Reddy TSPSC scam question paper leaks
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp