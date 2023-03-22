Haragopal for legislation to resolve unemployment issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the rate of unemployment in the State as well as the country, well-known civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal on Tuesday emphasised the need for enacting a legislation - Employment Act - making it mandatory to immediately fill all existing vacancies in the State and Central government sector.

He said that employment is one of the issues in the slogan given by Prof Jayashankar for the separate Telangana movement. “When employment is part of slogan for formation of Telangana, it should have been taken more seriously by bringing an act — Employment Act — or a policy,” Prof Haragopal said, speaking at a roundtable conference on “TSPSC paper leakage, government failure, and ordeal of unemployed” organised by Telangana Jana Samithi.

He asked the student community as to why they are silent on the issue of the decadelong delay in recruitment in the government sector. “KCR construed this phenomenon as a renouncement of Telangana’s fighting spirit,” he surmised. Holding the State government responsible for the TSPSC question paper leak, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should answer whether he takes the moral responsibility. Stating that they have received many representations from job seekers asking for the recommendation of scrapping interviews on the account of favouritism, Haragopal said that the unemployed youth doesn’t have any faith in TSPSC since its inception.

BSP leader questions competence of SIT

BSP State president and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar said that SIT office was a structure ready to collapse and didn’t even have chairs when he headed it. “We used to bring chairs from crime scenes and use them in the SIT office. The sincere officers at SIT would be transferred,” he said, questioning the competence of the SIT probing the TSPSC question paper leak case.

Alleging that the root cause lies in the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, Praveen Kumar asked how the question papers pertaining to the lives of 30 lakh individuals could be leaked. He said that the State government was trying to trivialise the matter. “The confidential section in the TSPSC should be as secured as India’s nuclear codes. But the passwords are known to section superintendent, and prime accused P Praveen Kumar and Atla Rajashekhar Reddy. TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy should be questioned,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, Prof Kondadaram said that the roundtable conference has passed resolutions demanding CBI inquiry into the paper leakage scam, and an inquiry by a sitting judge on the lapses in TSPSC. “‘Neellu, Needhulu, Niyamakalu’ -- these are gone cases for commissions, increasing their personal assets, and selling question papers,” Prof Kodandaram said. Former IAS officer Akunuri Murali, Prof PL Vishweshar Rao, PoW Jhansi, Venkatesh Chowhan and other senior leaders were present.

