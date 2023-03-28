Home States Telangana

Delay in nod from Centre mars Telangana's Metro rail phase-II

Minister KT Rama Rao had written a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting approval for the phase-II of the project, which is worth Rs 8,453 crore.

Published: 28th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Airport Express Metro Project between Raidurg and Shamshabad Airport (31 km), BHEL to Lakdikapul (26 km), and the extension of corridor-3 of phase-I — Nagole to LB Nagar (5 km) — are facing severe delays in Central approvals and external financial assistance.

According to information obtained through an RTI application by activist Inaganti Ravi Kumar, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had written a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting approval for the phase-II of the project, which is worth Rs 8,453 crore.

He had also requested a personal meeting with Puri. In response, the Union Minister stated that the proposal was being evaluated at various stages and the feasibility will be examined along with the provision of financial resources for the project, as Metro projects are expensive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri Telangana metro rail
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp