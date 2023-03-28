Delay in nod from Centre mars Telangana's Metro rail phase-II

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Airport Express Metro Project between Raidurg and Shamshabad Airport (31 km), BHEL to Lakdikapul (26 km), and the extension of corridor-3 of phase-I — Nagole to LB Nagar (5 km) — are facing severe delays in Central approvals and external financial assistance.

According to information obtained through an RTI application by activist Inaganti Ravi Kumar, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had written a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting approval for the phase-II of the project, which is worth Rs 8,453 crore.

He had also requested a personal meeting with Puri. In response, the Union Minister stated that the proposal was being evaluated at various stages and the feasibility will be examined along with the provision of financial resources for the project, as Metro projects are expensive.

