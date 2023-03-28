Home States Telangana

KCR exploited Telangana state resources, wealth: Bhatti 

Published: 28th March 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Lamenting the lack of employment opportunities for local youth in the coal mining sector, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of exploiting wealth and resources of Telangana.

Bhatti’s People’s March, which he started as part of the grand old party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, entered Asifabad constituency in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka said: “The Telangana statehood agitation was all about getting freedom from the clutches of Andhra contractors and ending exploitation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who promised to stop open cast mining, has handing over Telangana’s wealth to companies owned by Andhra babus instead of Singareni Collieries.” 

“At least 80 per cent of jobs in the coal sector should be reserved for locals,” he added. The Congress leader also accused the BRS government of discontinuing the welfare and development schemes introduced by the Congress government, denying financial and other resources to the people. 

