BRS MLA accused of harassing businesswoman

ADILABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah, has landed in trouble after allegations that he had asked private dairy management to send him women in return for helping them expand their business were levelled against him.

An audio clip attributed to the CEO of a private dairy, Bodapati Sailaja, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, she can be heard saying that the MLA did not help them in the allotment of land as promised and had been harassing them by foisting false cases even after taking ‘bribe’. Additionally, she can be heard saying there was a threat to her from the MLA and seeking protection.

BJP leader seeks police action against Bellampalli MLA

The audio clip said that the legislator offered two acres of land for which they had paid Rs 20 lakh to him. When she visited him at the MLA Quarters in Hyderabad along with a girl, he later called her and asked her to send the girl to him. When she told him it was not possible, he kept mounting pressure on her that she should send other girls to him.

The MLA had even offered her alcohol when she met him in the MLAs Quarter but she did not take it and came out. She said that later the MLA had them arrested when they went to his house in Bellampalli on his instructions. The police detained them for three days illegally. After four days, they were sent to judicial remand in Adilabad jail. They obtained bail only after 20 days. Recently some people began following them wherever they went. “When we brought this to the notice of the police, they did not show much interest,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the legislator dismissed all the allegations made against him. He said that in the name of dairy, they were trying to cheat farmers.

“I tried to stop them and reported their activity to the police. Out of spite, they are now trying to tarnish my image. The dairy had collected Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh from farmers who, realising that they had been taken for a ride, came to me. After knowing how the management had cheated them, I had them arrested,” he said.

‘Protect women’

Urging the authorities to take measures to protect women, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bellampelli constituency in-charge K Emaji demanded that rape charges be levelled against MLA Durgam Chinnaiah.

Addressing a press meet in Mancherial district on Tuesday, he asked the Telangana State Women’s Commission to take suo moto cognisance of the incident. Additionally, he demanded that he be arrested, removed from the MLA post and dismissed from the BRS as well.

He alleged that the local police were acting as agents of the MLA. Additionally, he added that the MLA and his followers looted the money from farmers and distributed it among themselves. The BJP leader asked the authorities to ensure justice for the farmers who have invested in the dairy sector.

