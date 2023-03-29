BRS MPs join march against disqualification of Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs participated in a peace rally organised by various political parties in Delhi on Tuesday, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, BB Patil, B Lingaiah Yadav and others participated in the rally wearing black clothes. The rally, which started at Red Fort, continued up to India Gate.

Later, Nama Nageswara Rao expressed serious displeasure over the reply given by Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his question on Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment (WEE) scheme in the Lok Sabha. Nageswara Rao said that the Union Minister evaded a direct reply to his question. The BRS MP had sought information about the measures taken for the development of women under the WEE scheme. The Union Minister said that WEE was being implemented in 26 districts of Telangana.

Raising another question, Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Union government withdraw all the cases registered against farmers who protested against the three contentious farm Acts in 2021. Rama Rao also wanted the Centre to keep its assurance of providing MSP to all crops.

Women’s quota Bill: BRS MPs give adjournment motion notice

BRS MPs on Tuesday gave notices for moving an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, demanding the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The MPs, in their adjournment motion notice, also requested an all-party meeting to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill. '

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification an 'own goal' by BJP, says Shashi Tharoor

BRS MLC K Kavitha had earlier this month sat on a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Bharat Jagruthi led by Kavitha organised a roundtable conference in Delhi, in which representatives from over 15 political parties, civil society organisations and student community participated.

Bharat Jagruthi will also soon be launching a ‘missed call campaign’ to further the demand for Women’s Reservation Bill. Along with the campaign, there will also be roundtable discussions in colleges and universities across India to discuss the need for tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

29 lakh eligible for centre's health scheme in Telangana, Rajya Sabha told

Hyderabad: To a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said that there are 41,98,258 Ayushman cards created in Telangana, among whom 29,02,621 were eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme. The minister said that 746 hospitals in the State have been empanelled under the scheme, and that 7,09,497 people got admitted in these hospitals till now. Pawar also said that Rs 247.17 crore has been released by it as its share of Ayushman Bharat funds to Telangana till now.

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs participated in a peace rally organised by various political parties in Delhi on Tuesday, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, BB Patil, B Lingaiah Yadav and others participated in the rally wearing black clothes. The rally, which started at Red Fort, continued up to India Gate. Later, Nama Nageswara Rao expressed serious displeasure over the reply given by Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his question on Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment (WEE) scheme in the Lok Sabha. Nageswara Rao said that the Union Minister evaded a direct reply to his question. The BRS MP had sought information about the measures taken for the development of women under the WEE scheme. The Union Minister said that WEE was being implemented in 26 districts of Telangana. Raising another question, Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Union government withdraw all the cases registered against farmers who protested against the three contentious farm Acts in 2021. Rama Rao also wanted the Centre to keep its assurance of providing MSP to all crops. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Women’s quota Bill: BRS MPs give adjournment motion notice BRS MPs on Tuesday gave notices for moving an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, demanding the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The MPs, in their adjournment motion notice, also requested an all-party meeting to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill. ' ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification an 'own goal' by BJP, says Shashi Tharoor BRS MLC K Kavitha had earlier this month sat on a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Bharat Jagruthi led by Kavitha organised a roundtable conference in Delhi, in which representatives from over 15 political parties, civil society organisations and student community participated. Bharat Jagruthi will also soon be launching a ‘missed call campaign’ to further the demand for Women’s Reservation Bill. Along with the campaign, there will also be roundtable discussions in colleges and universities across India to discuss the need for tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill. 29 lakh eligible for centre's health scheme in Telangana, Rajya Sabha told Hyderabad: To a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said that there are 41,98,258 Ayushman cards created in Telangana, among whom 29,02,621 were eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme. The minister said that 746 hospitals in the State have been empanelled under the scheme, and that 7,09,497 people got admitted in these hospitals till now. Pawar also said that Rs 247.17 crore has been released by it as its share of Ayushman Bharat funds to Telangana till now.