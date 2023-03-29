Home States Telangana

Classes in nine new medical colleges from July, confirms Health Minister Harish Rao

He said that the credit for starting the medical colleges in the hinterland goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed officials to make all arrangements, including providing furniture and equipment, at nine medical colleges as classes are likely to start from July.

Chairing a review meeting with officials along with Ministers P Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Satyvathi Rathod here, Harish Rao directed them to expedite the works and recruit associate professors and assistant professors for these nine medical colleges by July.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao
takes a selfie with the staff of the Nizam’s
Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad 
on Tuesday

He said that the credit for starting the medical colleges in the hinterland goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The number of medical colleges in the State was just five before 2014 and has now gone up to 26 with the inauguration of nine medical colleges this year, Harish Rao said. The number of MBBS seats too were increased to 2,790 from 850 seats, he said. 

Harish Rao said that Telangana stood No. 1 in the country with 19 MBBS seats per every one lakh population and seven PG seats for one lakh population. “While medical seats have increased by 71% in the country, it was 240% in Telangana after 2014,” he said.

These nine medical colleges are in Jangaon, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nirmal and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad districts. “While the Centre sanctioned 157 medical colleges across the country, not even one was sanctioned for Telangana,” he alleged. 

Foundation laid for hospital
Earlier in the day, Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the 200-bed super-speciality Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Erramanzil in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Minister Harish Rao
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp