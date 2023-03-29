Improvement of five traffic junctions in Jubilee Hills on the cards 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a process to improve more than 100 busy junctions on priority to enhance pedestrian safety and smooth flow of traffic. The GHMC will begin with improving junctions at five busy roads in Jubilee Hills circle. The identified junctions include Road no. 45 flyover, U-turn junction, MLA Colony junction, Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, Journalist Colony junction, and CVR News Junction in Jubilee Hills falling in the Khairatabad Zone.

The civic body has invited expressions of interest in engaging architectural consultants who will provide technical assistance during the construction phase.

The firms will prepare a concept design for the junction that is consistent with the survey and follows relevant Indian Roads Congress standards. Apart from improving the junctions, the GHMC will take up beautification, planting of trees, and installing sculptures on the traffic islands to them an aesthetic look. The overall engagement period of the firm will be 12 months.



