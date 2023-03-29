Visa applications filed from Hyderabad reached pre-Covid level in 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visa applications from Hyderabad nearly touched the pre-pandemic level in 2022, driven by pent-up demand, opening of international borders and easing of COVID-related protocols. According to VFS Global, the visa application volume from Hyderabad reached 95% of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 129% rise when compared to 2021.

“We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises,” said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer, (South Asia), VFS Global. Another defining trend noticed in travellers’ behaviour was wider adoption of personlised services which began since the pandemic.

Premium optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep, (VAYD) that enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their choice witnessed a 2x surge in 2022. “Health considerations continue to be a key determining factor in the new normal. As a result, we see an increasing number of travellers opting for services that provide a seamless visa experience and prioritise safe travel,” added Sen.

Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective February 2020, one can apply for a Schengen visa six months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and availability of limited appointment slots, we urge applicants to apply for their visa as early as possible, he said.

