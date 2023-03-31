Home States Telangana

Big three parties in Telangana extend political fight to online battleground

In response, BRS activists posted pictures of BL Santosh with the persons accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case.

Published: 31st March 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three major political parties in the State — BRS, Congress, and BJP — are increasingly using social media platforms to amplify their voices and connect with their supporters. These parties are focused on increasing their influence by strategically countering their opponents and making constructive arguments on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has significantly increased its social media activity since retaining power in 2018. The party has even set up a social media office and is providing training to counter both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Recently, during an investigation by the ED, BRS MLC Kavitha faced social media attacks from BJP sympathisers. In response, BRS activists posted pictures of BL Santosh with the persons accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case.

Whenever IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweets any anti-Modi or anti-Union government post, the BJP’s social media team counters his posts with comments and whenever possible, reminds the Minister how he, or others from his party, addressed the same issue with different versions. 

Special in-charges
For instance, when Rama Rao tweets about some development activity proposed by the State government that the Union government does not support, the BJP’s social media team swings into action and posts responses by Union ministers on questions from MPs who raised concerns about funds or support from the Centre during Parliament sessions.

The Congress is also making efforts to increase its presence on social media platforms. It has appointed social media coordinators at the mandal and State levels to counter the BRS and BJP from the ground up. The party has also appointed social media in-charges from the NSUI and IYC at the mandal and State levels. These in-charges actively post about issues related to students and unemployed youth. 

The party’s social media wing provides training from the Assembly to the Lok Sabha constituency level to counter the opposing parties with documents and videos of leaders who have made promises on development issues. 

Recently, when Rama Rao alleged that the Congress had done nothing for the nation, the grand old party’s social media team posted several videos and information about important institutions and development work done both in the State and at the Centre when it was in power.

The BRS online army is being trained by party leaders like Krishank, Y Sathish Reddy and others who guide them on handling and addressing major issues on social media every day. The Congress social media team is being trained by people like Manne Sathish, Naveen Pettam, Malladi Pawan and others. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Congress BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp