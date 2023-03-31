Big three parties in Telangana extend political fight to online battleground

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three major political parties in the State — BRS, Congress, and BJP — are increasingly using social media platforms to amplify their voices and connect with their supporters. These parties are focused on increasing their influence by strategically countering their opponents and making constructive arguments on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has significantly increased its social media activity since retaining power in 2018. The party has even set up a social media office and is providing training to counter both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Recently, during an investigation by the ED, BRS MLC Kavitha faced social media attacks from BJP sympathisers. In response, BRS activists posted pictures of BL Santosh with the persons accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case.

Whenever IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweets any anti-Modi or anti-Union government post, the BJP’s social media team counters his posts with comments and whenever possible, reminds the Minister how he, or others from his party, addressed the same issue with different versions.

Special in-charges

For instance, when Rama Rao tweets about some development activity proposed by the State government that the Union government does not support, the BJP’s social media team swings into action and posts responses by Union ministers on questions from MPs who raised concerns about funds or support from the Centre during Parliament sessions.

The Congress is also making efforts to increase its presence on social media platforms. It has appointed social media coordinators at the mandal and State levels to counter the BRS and BJP from the ground up. The party has also appointed social media in-charges from the NSUI and IYC at the mandal and State levels. These in-charges actively post about issues related to students and unemployed youth.

The party’s social media wing provides training from the Assembly to the Lok Sabha constituency level to counter the opposing parties with documents and videos of leaders who have made promises on development issues.

Recently, when Rama Rao alleged that the Congress had done nothing for the nation, the grand old party’s social media team posted several videos and information about important institutions and development work done both in the State and at the Centre when it was in power.

The BRS online army is being trained by party leaders like Krishank, Y Sathish Reddy and others who guide them on handling and addressing major issues on social media every day. The Congress social media team is being trained by people like Manne Sathish, Naveen Pettam, Malladi Pawan and others.



