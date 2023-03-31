Telangana bus passenger awarded Rs 25,000 for rude behaviour of RTC conductor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to pay Rs 25,000 to Y Bhaskar from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for the rude behaviour of a conductor.

Bhaskar and his wife boarded a bus belonging to the Jangaon depot on August 23, 2017, to go to Hyderabad. The conductor issued tickets at the rate of Rs 63 per head. On the return journey, they boarded a Mahabubabad depot bus, and this time, the conductor charged Rs 69 per head. Bhaskar questioned the conductor about the variation in the ticket price since both buses belonged to the same State. To this, the conductor gave a rude answer and insulted Bhaskar.Upset over this, Bhaskar approached the TSRTC higher-ups and they did not reveal the reason for charging a higher amount, which Bhaskar alleged was an unfair trade practice.

However, when Bhaskar persisted, the depot authorities stated in writing that the conductor was given a memo for his rude behaviour and asked to undergo training for courteous behaviour with passengers. They also mentioned that due to traffic diversion, the distance was increased by 10 km, and for that reason, extra fare was charged. However, as the earlier position was restored, the fare was adjusted accordingly.

It is important to note that traffic flow was restored to its earlier position on December 9, 2016. The conductor had no knowledge about the removal of traffic restrictions and charged more, the TSRTC said. However, Bhaskar argued before the Commission that sending the conductor to personality development classes for misbehaviour and charging the correct fare is not a reprieve for him as he was humiliated for seeking explanation about the higher fare, especially in the presence of several other passengers.

The Commission, in its orders, said that when compared with the amount accumulated by the Mahabubabad bus depot by charging in excess from passengers for nearly nine months, the awarded compensation of Rs 25,000 is not excessive. It directed the TSRTC to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation with joint and other liabilities. It also directed the TSRTC to pay a cost of Rs 10,000 to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.

