Telangana Health Minister protests hike in prices of lifesaving drugs

He said that the only work of the BJP-led Union government was to impose burdens on the poor and troubling them.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday registered his protest against the Centre for hiking the prices of lifesaving drugs by 12%. In a statement here, Harish Rao said that the price hike was nothing but depriving the poor of medical facilities. He said that prices of medicines for fever, infections, BP, skin diseases and anaemia have been hiked. 

“Besides, prices of antibiotics, painkillers and others too have increased. It would become a burden for the middle and lower middle class people, as the Centre increased the prices of over 800 medicines,” the minister said. 

He said that the only work of the BJP-led Union government was to impose burdens on the poor and troubling them. Harish Rao recalled that the prices of domestic gas refills, petrol and diesel have been hiked frequently. “Is it Acche Din and Amrit Kal?” Harish Rao asked, and said that the days for the BJP-led Union government in Delhi were numbered.

