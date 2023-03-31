Telangana IT Minister KTR asks Centre to apologise to nation for fuel price hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Modi government of fleecing the poor and middle class by increasing the prices to benefit a few corporates, BRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the Central government apologise to the nation for skyrocketing fuel prices.

In a strongly-worded open letter to the Centre, he said that the BJP-led government was burdening the common man by increasing fuel prices.He said that the Central government was looting the public by citing international crude oil prices as the reason for the fuel price hike but its deceit has been exposed.

“Since 2014, fuel prices have increased by 45 per cent due to which all the essential commodities have become dearer,” he said.

“In 2013, when the cost of crude oil was $110 per barrel, the price of petrol in the country was Rs 76 per litre. Now, the cost of crude oil is $66 per barrel but price of petrol is Rs 110 per litre,” he pointed out.

He said that due to rise in diesel prices, the State governments have been forced to increase the public transport charges and the public transport system is on the brink of a crisis. “The inflation is also at a 45-year high due to the failures of the Central government,” he said.

“The Centre is importing crude oil at lower prices from Russia, refining it, and selling the refined fuel to other countries at higher prices. They are hiding this key information from the public. The Centre also reduced windfall tax on fuel to benefit some corporates,” he said.

‘Inefficient govt’

He also took potshots at Union ministers for stating that bringing fuel under the purview of GST would reduce prices. “The price of LPG cylinder, which is under GST, has been hiked from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, making it the costliest LPG cylinder in the world,” he said, and questioned why the ‘inefficient’ Central government couldn’t control the LPG price though it is under GST.

He said that the Central government is conspiring to stop the discussion on the price rise in the Parliament and people are taking note of it. “Rejecting the BJP is the only way to stop the looting by the Central government and to bring down the fuel prices,” he added.

