New Telangana State Secretariat complex gets IGBC gold rating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat received the coveted ‘gold’ rating from CII’s Indian Green Building Council under the IGBC Green New Building Rating system.

“This is the first Secretariat complex in the country to achieve this milestone in various aspects of green sustainability,” Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy on Monday.

Prashanth Reddy, along with R&B officials, received IGBC gold rating plaque and certificate from C Shekar Reddy, chairman of IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, at the Secretariat on Monday.

The new Secretariat has implemented various green features in its campus as per the IGBC standards. Some of the key green features are shaded corridors, central courtyard design, outdoor views to building occupants, 100 per cent LED lighting, eco-friendly refrigerants and efficient air conditioning systems, fresh air ventilation in both mechanical and natural ventilated spaces to enhance occupant’s health and well-being.

