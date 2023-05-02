Home States Telangana

Western Ghats, a cradle of evolutionary diversity: Study

The study conducted by CSIR – Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), sheds light on the evolution of plants in the Western Ghats.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Western Ghats - Express Photo by G Veeresh

A view of the Western Ghats - Express Photo by G Veeresh

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Western Ghats of India serve as a “museum” and “cradle” of evolutionary diversity, according to a new study published in the Royal Society’s flagship biological research journal ‘Proceedings B’. The study conducted by CSIR – Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), sheds light on the evolution of plants in the Western Ghats.

The research, headed by Dr Jahnavi Joshi and conducted in collaboration with a group of international and national institutions, indicated that the South Western Ghats have a higher number of species, almost by a factor of six times, when compared to the North Western Ghats.

Terming these ghats a ‘museum’ and ‘cradle’ of evolutionary diversity, the study found that Western Ghats have a higher diversity of woody plants with over 60 per cent of them being endemic to the region.
The Western Ghats of India are known as the global biodiversity hotspot with many woody plants, birds, mammals, reptiles, fishes and insects, among other life forms. Many of which are endemic, meaning they occur only in this area and nowhere else. 

Dr Jahnavi Joshi, senior author of the paper, said that the Western Ghats hold tremendous evolutionary diversity. 

“The study highlights the global value of the Western Ghats, demonstrating, in particular, the importance of protecting the South Western Ghats. The results of this study can also be used to increase the existing protected areas in the landscape, which are facing severe anthropogenic stress,” she added.

The South Western Ghats cover vast regions of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with elevations ranging from 1,000 to 2,695m. While the North Western Ghats spread from the southernmost part of Gujarat through Daman, Maharashtra and Goa.

“These species also have restricted distribution in the Southern Western Ghats, and interestingly this region has six times higher number of species than the northern Western Ghats,” said Abhishek Gopal, the first author of the study.

“This study complements several taxonomic studies in the region, which show the Western Ghats have a high diversity of woody plants, with over 60 per cent being endemic,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats CSIR
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp