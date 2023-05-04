Buddha’s 2,567th Jayanti to be celebrated at Buddhavanam in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mapped as one of the prominent Buddhist tourism circuits in the country, Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar is set to organise grand celebrations on Friday on the occasion of the 2567th Buddha Jayanti.

Mallevalli Lakshmaiah, Special Officer of Buddhavanam, said that on Vaisakh Punnami which falls on May 5, the festivities will begin with Buddhapadavanam and prayers to be performed by Udhayam Buddhist Bhikkhus.

State Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud and Home Minister Mahmood Ali will inaugurate a rally with 200 cars from Buddhavanam, which is being organised by the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha and Telangana Division of Buddhavanam. Former University Grants Commission UGC president Sukhadev Dhorat will inaugurate Mensekang, Dharamshala Tibetan Herbal Center health camp at the site.

Later the tourism minister along with the local MLA, Nomula Bhagat and various Buddhist intellectuals will participate in the evening programmes. From the Buddhavanam entrance plaza, the chief guests, Buddhists and Buddhist devotees will reach the feet of the Buddha as part of Dhammayatra and pay their homage.

Sukh Dev Dhorat will speak on ‘National Inclusive Indian Democracy’ at the Mahastupa conference hall. Later, an electric light show will be inaugurated in Buddhavanam which will be open to tourists. Tourism department officials and Buddhist devotees are expected to participate in large numbers at the event.

