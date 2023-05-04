Home States Telangana

Just scan QR code to get quick police help in Telangana

In addition to the App, people are requested to lodge complaints with police through phone call or messages for quick help.

Published: 04th May 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

SP Akhil Mahajan

Rajanna-Sircilla district SP Akhil Mahajan pastes a QR code on an autorickshaw

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a unique method to help people, particularly women in distress, the Rajanna-Sircilla police department has come up with a QR code. In case an auto driver misbehaves with a woman or tries to take her on a different route with malicious intentions, the victim can immediately scan the code on her mobile phone and the same will in no time reach the police control room.

The QR code contains the entire details of the autorickshaw, including the registration number, the identity of the driver and its location, helping the police locate it and rescue the victim. The police department has pasted the QR code on about 3,000 autorickshaws in the district.

The code has received tremendous response from the public within 24 hours of its launch. Further, to create awareness among the people about the QR code, the police department has made a short film and circulated it on Twitter and WhatsApp groups of citizens in the district. The short film shows how a police team chased an auto and was intercepted by the local police immediately after receiving information through the QR code sent by a woman in distress.

SP Akhil Mahajan, the brain behind the idea, has posted the film on Twitter.  IT, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao have appreciated the Sirclla police for taking the initiative for the safety of commuters.

The SP is also taking suggestions from netizens for further strengthening policing. Akhil Mahajan has appealed to people to download Abhaya Android App, to get quick help from the police around the clock.

The drivers of all public transport vehicles (autos and cabs) have made digital copies of their documents which have been uploaded on the QR code, the SP explained. In addition to the App, people are requested to lodge complaints with the police through phone calls or messages for quick help. “In case of misbehaviour, rash or drunken driving, or hit-and-run accidents, the public can complain to the police through Abhaya App,” said SP Akhil Mahajan. Commuters can also use the code to give ratings for drivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajanna-Sircilla police department QR code
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp