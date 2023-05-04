Just scan QR code to get quick police help in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a unique method to help people, particularly women in distress, the Rajanna-Sircilla police department has come up with a QR code. In case an auto driver misbehaves with a woman or tries to take her on a different route with malicious intentions, the victim can immediately scan the code on her mobile phone and the same will in no time reach the police control room.

The QR code are being pasted in all more than 3000 autos in sircilla district with more than 1600 already done. Clicking trace my location will help police control room trace your live location at the time of distress. @KTRBRS #womensafety @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/mJdCw5VDVw — Akhil Mahajan IPS (@spsircilla) May 2, 2023

The QR code contains the entire details of the autorickshaw, including the registration number, the identity of the driver and its location, helping the police locate it and rescue the victim. The police department has pasted the QR code on about 3,000 autorickshaws in the district.

The code has received tremendous response from the public within 24 hours of its launch. Further, to create awareness among the people about the QR code, the police department has made a short film and circulated it on Twitter and WhatsApp groups of citizens in the district. The short film shows how a police team chased an auto and was intercepted by the local police immediately after receiving information through the QR code sent by a woman in distress.

SP Akhil Mahajan, the brain behind the idea, has posted the film on Twitter. IT, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao have appreciated the Sirclla police for taking the initiative for the safety of commuters.

#aabhya web app QR codes were launched. All autos are being covered in sircilla district. In times of distress opening the qr code will let you send an SOS call to Control room with a click to help us trace your location. #womensafety @KTRBRS #safeauto pic.twitter.com/Kunt7Ns9nH — Akhil Mahajan IPS (@spsircilla) May 2, 2023

The SP is also taking suggestions from netizens for further strengthening policing. Akhil Mahajan has appealed to people to download Abhaya Android App, to get quick help from the police around the clock.

The drivers of all public transport vehicles (autos and cabs) have made digital copies of their documents which have been uploaded on the QR code, the SP explained. In addition to the App, people are requested to lodge complaints with the police through phone calls or messages for quick help. “In case of misbehaviour, rash or drunken driving, or hit-and-run accidents, the public can complain to the police through Abhaya App,” said SP Akhil Mahajan. Commuters can also use the code to give ratings for drivers.

