Telangana CM to inaugurate BRS party office in Delhi on May 4

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the party office in Delhi on Thursday. The Union government had allotted 1,500 sq yd for the BRS party office in Vasant Vihar in Delhi in October 2020.

However, the laying of the foundation stone was delayed due to Covid-19 and was done only in September 2021.

The BRS office in Delhi will have three floors apart from the lower ground and ground floor. The total office space available will be 20,000 sq ft. The lower ground floor will have quarters for staff and a media hall while a canteen and chambers for four general secretaries will be on the ground floor. The BRS president’s chamber and a conference hall will be located on the first floor. There will be 20 rooms on the second and third floors.

BRS sources said that the party office in Delhi would help Rao in his efforts to expand the pink party across the country. It may be recalled that Rao has announced plans to construct permanent office buildings in Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai. BRS party offices will be inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh and other States too.

