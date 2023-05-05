IRCTC launches Coastal Karnataka tour package from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently launched a special package called Coastal Karnataka to visit famous temples and tourist destinations in Karnataka for travellers from Hyderabad.

The package covers tourist places in Udupi, Kollur, Murudeshwar and Mangalore. As part of sightseeing, tourist locations like St Mary’s Island, Malpe Beach and Jog Falls will be included along with spiritual destinations like Sri Krishna Temple, Sharadamba Temple, Mookambika Temple, Murudeshwar Temple in Gokarna, Kateel Temple and Mangala Devi Temple among others.

The tour package will be available from May 16 and will be operated every Tuesday from Kacheguda Railway station. The pricing ranges from Rs 11,600 to Rs 34,270 for 6 days and 5 nights. The package price includes expenses of train journeys on sleeper class for the standard category and 3AC for the comfort category.

An air-conditioned vehicle will be provided for local transportation as per the itinerary. Accommodation for three nights along with breakfast and travel insurance for passengers will be covered in the package.

