KRMB to discuss Telangana's demand for 50 per cent share in Krishna water

The KRMB meeting will also deliberate on supply of water to the unapproved projects mentioned in the Jal Shakti gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021.

Fishermen catching fish in Krishna River

Krishna River (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sharing of Krishna river waters in a 50:50 ratio between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be discussed at the 17th meeting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to be held here on May 10. The water-sharing issue is among 22 agenda items proposed for the KRMB meeting.

While the TS demanded a 50:50 ratio in sharing Krishna waters, the AP opposed the same last year. With this, an ad hoc arrangement of a 66:34 ratio was followed in sharing Krishna water between AP and TS respectively for 2022-23. However, TS officials wanted a 50 per cent share from 2023-24 onwards.  

Telangana officials made it very clear that it was not agreeable for them to continue the 66:34 ratio and they are for a 50 per cent share in the assured water of 811 tmcft allocated to combined AP). The KRMB meeting will also deliberate on the supply of water to the unapproved projects mentioned in the Jal Shakti gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021.

AP wanted a discussion on ‘over utilisation’ in minor irrigation to an extent of 45.66 tmcft in the Krishna basin by Telangana. The AP is of the view that the TS has enhanced it utilisation potential of minor irrigation from 89.15 tmcft to 175.54 tmcft. 

MODERNISATION OF RDS: The meeting will also discuss the modernisation of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) anicut, which is in critical condition due to which Telangana is unable to realise its share for the past three decades. The RDS Anicut is in dilapidated condition and may collapse without any notice.

