Tribal population more susceptible to sickle cell anaemia: Study in Telangana

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, the Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases in association with the director of the National Health Mission and State Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department launched a programme to address the issue of sickle cell anaemia among the tribal population in the State.

A study conducted by the institute revealed that a high number of carriers of sickle cell anaemia were observed among the tribal population, making them more susceptible to the disease. The programme titled “Role of Scientific Fraternity in Preventing Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia”, which was launched on Monday, aims to prevent and manage sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia through scientific interventions.

The programme aims to promote the significance of pre-natal screening, counselling, prevention, management and treatment of thalassemia in a patient-centred manner. It intends to provide comprehensive knowledge about the disease, its diagnosis, treatment and prevention among all healthcare professionals, students and research scholars.

Centre’s initiative

The Union government has taken the initiative to screen carriers of sickle cell anaemia and is also providing support for blood transfusion to thalassemia patients. During the screening, seven tribal districts were covered and a high burden was identified compared to the reported literature. All carriers identified during the screening were given counselling and educated on management strategies.

Speaking at the programme, Dr B Vijaya Lakshmi, Director of the Institute of Genetics, emphasised the need for public education and the eradication of social stigmas associated with fatal diseases like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

“The institute executed many projects to identify the carrier status in high risk pregnancies and also investigated the role of modifier genes in thalassemia patients. A total of 6,000 cases have been screened under this study and 1,000 individuals of reproductive age group were also screened for carrier status out of which tribal population showed highest carrier status for sickle cell anaemia,” she said.

The orientation programme was attended by medical officers from nine tribal districts of Telangana, clinicians from twin studies, and students. The lectures were delivered by internationally renowned clinicians in the field of haematology, blood transfusions, bone marrow transplantations and genetic diagnosis and counselling.

