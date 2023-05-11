Home States Telangana

Telangana: SI suspended for assaulting, misbehaving with woman MBA graduate

Police, citing a preliminary investigation, said it was found that the SI had allegedly exhibited gross negligence towards his legitimate duties and behaved irresponsibly with the women.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A Sub-Inspector of Police in Jagtial District was on Thursday placed under suspension a day after a case was registered against him for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with a woman MBA graduate, following an argument in a state-run bus, police said.

Following a complaint by the woman, a case was booked against the Sub-Inspector of the Jagtial Rural Police Station, A Anil, and also his wife.

The officer was then attached (transferred) to Jagtial District Headquarters on disciplinary grounds, and an enquiry was initiated, they said.

Based on the enquiry report, orders were issued on Thursday placing the SI under suspension, a senior police officer said.

The woman passenger and the Sub-Inspector's wife had argued over a seat on the bus on Wednesday.

Later the SI (who was in plainclothes) was accused of stopping the bus in an area that falls within the limits of Jagtial Town Police Station and arguing with the complainant and her mother.

He also allegedly took away a cell phone from one of them, police said.

The woman, who was travelling on the bus along with her mother from Siddipet district to Jagtial, alleged that she was dragged out of the bus and abused by the police official.

Police, citing a preliminary investigation, said it was found that the SI had allegedly exhibited gross negligence towards his legitimate duties and behaved irresponsibly with the women.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him, they added.

