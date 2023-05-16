Centre developing master trainers in agriculture: Tomar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has been supporting the establishment of startups and training centres to strengthen Indian agricultural research, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that efforts are on to develop master trainers in the sector.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the EEI Golden Jubilee Auditorium at the Extension Education Institute (EEI) here on Monday, he said: “The Union government is focusing on Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and EEIs with an objective to develop master trainers in agriculture.”

He also said that the newly constructed EEI auditorium is a testament to the government’s vision of providing modern facilities to the training institutions for enabling scientists, researchers and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, ideas and expertise. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said: “ It is a novel initiative of the Government of India which helps the small and marginal farmers by providing financial support for input procurement.”

Lauding the farmers, he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian farmers have shown great resilience in achieving good productivity. “Our farmers were helping in feeding the entire globe. Indian agriculture is the backbone of our country and agriculture is the priority sector in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the support mechanism offered by the Telangana government is enabling the farmers to increase their income and uplift socioeconomic conditions.

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India and M Raghunandan Rao, APC & Secretary, Commissioner of Agriculture, Government of Telangana were also present on the occasion.

