Home States Telangana

Centre developing master trainers in agriculture: Tomar

Lauding the farmers, he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian farmers have shown great resilience in achieving good productivity.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar speaks after inaugurating the EEI Golden Jubilee Auditorium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar speaks after inaugurating the EEI Golden Jubilee Auditorium in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has been supporting the establishment of startups and training centres to strengthen Indian agricultural research, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that efforts are on to develop master trainers in the sector.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the EEI Golden Jubilee Auditorium at the Extension Education Institute (EEI) here on Monday, he said: “The Union government is focusing on Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and EEIs with an objective to develop master trainers in agriculture.”

He also said that the newly constructed EEI auditorium is a testament to the government’s vision of providing modern facilities to the training institutions for enabling scientists, researchers and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, ideas and expertise. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said: “ It is a novel initiative of the Government of India which helps the small and marginal farmers by providing financial support for input procurement.”

Lauding the farmers, he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian farmers have shown great resilience in achieving good productivity. “Our farmers were helping in feeding the entire globe. Indian agriculture is the backbone of our country and agriculture is the priority sector in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the support mechanism offered by the Telangana government is enabling the farmers to increase their income and uplift socioeconomic conditions.  

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India and M Raghunandan Rao, APC & Secretary, Commissioner of Agriculture, Government of Telangana were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
training centres Indian agricultural research Covid
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp