K Chandrasekhar Rao to address key BRS meet on May 17

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a joint meeting of BRS Legislature Party and Parliamentary Party at Telangana Bhavan on May 17. All the MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the party will be attending the meeting. According to sources, the meeting will mainly discuss the preparations for the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day.

It will also discuss the development and welfare activities taken up by the BRS government in the last nine years and the ways to propagate them across the country. The government has already decided to host the State Formation Day celebrations for 21 days, during which the Telangana model would be explained to the people across the country and this will in turn help in expanding the party’s base, they added.

Besides this, Rao may also discuss the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections. The BRS leaders are now looking at Congress as their main rival in the forthcoming Assembly elections as they are of the opinion that there would be no impact of BJP in Telangana, especially after the saffron party’s rout in the Karnataka election. The meeting may also discuss the strategy to be adopted in the upcoming elections.

KCR likely to visit Maharashtra

After the meeting, Rao is expected to embark on a two-day visit to Nanded in Maharashtra and address the BRS leaders during training sessions to be conducted for them on May 19 and 20. Around 1,000 BRS leaders of Maharashtra are likely to attend the meetings. The training sessions were originally scheduled to be held at Telangana Bhavan here in Hyderabad, but later the venue was changed to Nanded.

