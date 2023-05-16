Reject parties spreading communal hatred: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Telangana needs “a stable government and an able leader” and called upon the people to reject the parties which were spreading communal hatred.

Addressing a public meeting, after laying the foundation stone for the new electronics manufacturing unit of Foxconn Interconnect Technology at Kongara Kalan in Rangareddy district, he said: “One party was talking only about ‘Hindus-Muslims’ and never issued any constructive statement. Another party did nothing during the decades of its rule in the State.”

Alleging that the Opposition leaders were responsible for the SSC and TSPSC question paper leaks, he said: “The Opposition was unable to digest the fact that the State government was providing jobs to

the youth. So, they leaked the papers and started blaming the State government. We won’t find such an evil Opposition anywhere else in the country.”The MAUD and IT & Industries Minister expressed confidence that the BRS would win 100 Assembly seats in the next elections.

Appealing to the party leaders and cadre to ensure BRS victory, he said: “The State government has been creating a large number of jobs in both government and private sector. This aspect should be highlighted while interacting with the people. Highlight the development works of the BRS government and see that the BRS wins a majority of seats in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Vikarabad districts.”

He said that the Foxconn company also agreed to provide jobs to local youth. “We will set up a training centre for the benefit of Telangana youth here and provide jobs locally,” he added. Referring to Foxconn chairman Sidney Liu praising Telangana as an able State, Rama Rao said: “I felt happy when he said that. Telangana has a workforce of 1.5 crore. We are creating jobs in the private sector with the flow of foreign investments. The Kongara Kalan area will witness a sea change in the next five years.”

Highlighting the development works taken up by the BRS government, Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to explain the brisk pace of works of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project to farmers of Ibrahimpatnam and Maheshwaram Assembly segments. He also recalled how Telangana villages received 26 awards from the Central government. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion.

