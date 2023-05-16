TTD to spend Rs 20 crore to build temple in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to build the Sri Venkateswara temple in Karimnagar, with an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, in Padmanagar. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that based on the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and with instructions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD has decided to lay the foundation for the temple at 7:26 am on May 31.

TTD chairman VY Subba Reddy hands permission letter to Civil Supplies Minister

Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar on Monday

Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam will be conducted on the same day at the proposed temple site. During a ceremony, Subba Reddy presented permission letters for the temple construction to Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar. The temple will be constructed on a ten-acre land that was allocated by the State government two months ago, according to Gangula Kamalakar. The Minister emphasised that the construction of the temple would be beneficial for devotees from northern Telangana.

He also mentioned plans for him, Vinod Kumar, and TTD Local Advisory Committee Chairman GV Bhaskar Rao to visit Tirumala shortly to inspect the temple model, including the presiding deity, potu (kitchen), prasadam distribution center, and other facilities. The minister expressed confidence that the construction of the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar would be completed soon.

