Telangana: More sunny days means higher PM2.5

HYDERABAD: While air pollution is a prevalent issue during winter months, the increasing number of sunny days brings its own challenges for air quality. Heatwaves, characterised by extreme heat and stagnant air, not only contribute to higher levels of ozone pollution but also particulate pollution, say reports. According to a study titled “Spread and Scale of Summer Air Pollution in India 2022” conducted by Urban Lab - Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Hyderabad was found to be the most polluted city in south India among 39 cities in the region.

Between March 1 and May 31, 2022, Hyderabad recorded an average PM2.5 level of 47 µg/m³ during the summer, with a peak value of 77 µg/m³ for a 24-hour period. Although the summer average increased by 10 per cent, the peak level was seven per cent lower. However, on a specific day this summer, the average PM2.5 level at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was recorded at 103 µg/m³, with the highest value reaching 184 µg/m³ at 2 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Dr KV George, Chief Scientist and Head of the Air Pollution Control Division at the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) told TNIE that while air pollution levels in summer are relatively lower compared to winter due to natural processes, changes in wind direction can bring pollutants to specific regions. Dry conditions and high temperatures also contribute to forest fires, and inadequate solid waste management in dumping yards can lead to fires and increased air pollution, he added.

He added that the demand for power during summer impacts the need for energy sources. Additionally, urban pollutants from industrial activities, construction, and vehicle emissions remain persistent in Hyderabad.

