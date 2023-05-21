Fresh water to flow in Hussainsagar in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The plan entails diverting fresh waters from the River Godavari into the Hussainsagar, ensuring a perennial supply of clean water.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent decision by the Telangana State Cabinet to pump fresh water into Hyderabad’s iconic Hussainsagar Lake will give the water body that has been plagued by pollution caused by sewage and industrial waste, a fresh lease of life.

The plan entails diverting fresh waters from the River Godavari into the Hussainsagar, ensuring a perennial supply of clean water. The decision comes as the lake has emerged as a major tourist attraction, surrounded by new developments, including the State Secretariat, beautification of the Tank Bund, and impressive landmarks like the towering 125-foot statue of BR Ambedkar and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

To address the concerns of tourists and local residents about the foul odour emanating from the lake, as well as to promote water sports and boating activities, the Telangana Irrigation and CAD Department (ICAD) will conduct a comprehensive feasibility survey.

Two proposals have been put forward for consideration. The first involves laying a dedicated independent water pipeline, of about 55-60 km length from Kondapochamma Sagar to Hussainsagar. The second suggests connecting the Osmansagar reservoir to Hussainsagar either through a pipeline or an existing channel.

Gravitational forces

Osmansagar, situated at a higher elevation, provides an opportunity for gravity flow, given its level of 545 metres compared to Hussain Sagar’s 514-metre height. The Chief Minister is aware of the existing Balkapur channel, which was historically used to transfer water from Gandipet to Hussainsagar along a natural contour channel.

Apart of revitalising Hussain Sagar, the State government has also proposed bringing an additional 7,000 million cubic feet of Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs to Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

This initiative aims to address the drinking water scarcity not only in Greater Hyderabad but also in the surrounding municipalities. With Kondapochamma Sagar at an elevation of 612 metres, significantly higher than Hyderabad’s 535-metre level, gravity-based water distribution promises to fulfil the city’s future water requirements.

Once the Godavari waters are channelled to Osmansagar via Kondapochamma Sagar, a flow rate of 50 cubic feet per second (cusecs) will be directed to Hussainsagar. This influx of water is expected to alleviate stagnation, mitigate sewage-related issues, and combat mosquito problems in the lake area.Any surplus water in Hussainsagar will naturally merge with the River Musi, further enhancing the ecological balance.

