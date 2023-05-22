Home States Telangana

Eye on BC votes, Telangana Congress plans public meet to felicitate Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

A reliable source in the party said that the felicitation of the two leaders would enable the Congress to carry forward the momentum that the Karnataka Assembly elections generated.

Published: 22nd May 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aiming at consolidating BC votes while countering the narratives of BJP and BRS on Karnataka Assembly election results, Telangana Congress is planning to felicitate Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at a public meeting with BC organisations. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar hail from the BC community. The party wants to showcase the importance it has been according to BCs with the public felicitation.

A reliable source in the party said that the felicitation of the two leaders would enable the Congress to carry forward the momentum that the Karnataka Assembly elections generated. He said that the result in Karnataka has boosted the morale of the cadre and that conducting political meetings will create an impact among the commoners and undecided voters in the State.

The source said that the meeting will also blunt the arguments being put forth by the BRS and BJP that the Karnataka Assembly results will not have an impact on the elections in Telangana. For the public meeting, the Telangana Congress plans to mobilise people from every nook and corner of the state. Top Congress leaders opine that the meeting would also counter the narrative that the saffron party has been trying to build that it is giving coveted posts to BC leaders.

Incidentally, it was during the Karnataka election campaign that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed the necessity of a nationwide OBC census, which was possibly one of the factors that prompted OBC voters to back the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC votes BJP BRS DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp