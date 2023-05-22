Music composer Thotakura Somaraju’s last rites today

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thotakura Somaraju alias Raj, who was part of the famed Raj-Koti music director duo, breathed his last in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 68. The composer, who prominently worked through the 80s and the 90s, suffered a fall in the bathroom and reportedly sustained a cardiac arrest due to the shock, causing him to fall down on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Raj is survived by his wife and their three daughters, Deepthi, Divya and Swetha.

Raj’s father Thotakura Venkataraju was a music director, notably working on many of NT Rama Rao’s films, including Sri Krishna Pandaveeyam (1966) and Nindu Hrudayalu (1969). After working together under music director K Chakravarthi, Raj went on to collaborate with Koti (Saluri Koteswara Rao).

The duo’s first film together was Pralaya Garjana (1982). They went on to work in 180 films over a period of 13 years, composing more than 3,000 songs, of which around 2,500 songs were sung by legendary playback singers, SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra. Some of their well-known albums from that time include Yamudiki Mogudu (1988), Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra (1989), Khaidi No 786 (1988), Bava Bamaridi (1993), Muta Mestri (1993) and Hello Brother (1994).

Academy Award winner AR Rahman and music producer Mani Sharma have also worked under Raj-Koti during the early stages of their career as keyboard programmers. Raj and Koti split up amicably in 1995 citing creative differences. Sisindri (1995) is the only well-known album of Raj as a solo composer.He composed music till 2002, before leaving the industry altogether. Raj’s last rites will take place at Maha Prasthanam in Hyderabad on Monday.

