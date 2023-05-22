Ponguleti keeps his future plans under wraps

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Widely expected to make an announcement regarding his political future following his suspension from the BRS, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday avoided all mention of his plans, preferring to target the ruling BRS in general and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in particular.

Accusing the KCR of trying to lure the Backward Classes into voting for him by announcing Rs 1 lakh dole to caste-based vocations, Srinivas Reddy urged the people not to fall into the BRS supremo’s trap and help him come to power for a third time.

Addressing the Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by him in Khammam, he said that the only reason behind the Rs 1 lakh promise was vote bank politics. “I appeal to all BCs not to believe KCR’s words as he would not hesitate to cheat you,” the former MP said.

He alleged Kalvakuntla family cheated lakhs of students by allowing the TSPSC question paper to leak. “Unemployed youth who hoped their lives would change after the Group examinations are suffering due to the question paper leak,” the former MP said. He also alleged that farmers suffered a lot due to the Dharani portal while the Kalvakuntla family benefited.

Referring to Khammam MLA and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Srinivas Reddy said that the people would teach a fitting lesson to him in the coming elections as he and his followers earned crores by transporting clay from hills.

Former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who also participated in the Athmeeya Sammelanam, stated that the BRS has committed many mistakes and has no right to continue to rule. “People are counting their mistakes and are waiting for the chance to throw them out,” he said.

Stating that all sections of the people were suffering under BRS rule, TJP chairman Prof M Kodandaram said that he was confident that the pink party would not come back to power for a third time. Thousands of people from across Khammam participated in the meeting.

KHAMMAM: Widely expected to make an announcement regarding his political future following his suspension from the BRS, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday avoided all mention of his plans, preferring to target the ruling BRS in general and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in particular. Accusing the KCR of trying to lure the Backward Classes into voting for him by announcing Rs 1 lakh dole to caste-based vocations, Srinivas Reddy urged the people not to fall into the BRS supremo’s trap and help him come to power for a third time. Addressing the Athmeeya Sammelanam organised by him in Khammam, he said that the only reason behind the Rs 1 lakh promise was vote bank politics. “I appeal to all BCs not to believe KCR’s words as he would not hesitate to cheat you,” the former MP said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged Kalvakuntla family cheated lakhs of students by allowing the TSPSC question paper to leak. “Unemployed youth who hoped their lives would change after the Group examinations are suffering due to the question paper leak,” the former MP said. He also alleged that farmers suffered a lot due to the Dharani portal while the Kalvakuntla family benefited. Referring to Khammam MLA and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Srinivas Reddy said that the people would teach a fitting lesson to him in the coming elections as he and his followers earned crores by transporting clay from hills. Former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who also participated in the Athmeeya Sammelanam, stated that the BRS has committed many mistakes and has no right to continue to rule. “People are counting their mistakes and are waiting for the chance to throw them out,” he said. Stating that all sections of the people were suffering under BRS rule, TJP chairman Prof M Kodandaram said that he was confident that the pink party would not come back to power for a third time. Thousands of people from across Khammam participated in the meeting.