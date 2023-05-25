Over 80% clear Telangana's EAM common entrance test, Andhra students excel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy stated on Thursday that 80.33 per cent of candidates qualified in the examination with the engineering stream, and 86.31 per cent qualified with the Agriculture and Medical (AM) Stream.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results were declared by the minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank here.

The examination was conducted between May 10 and 14 at 137 test centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with a total of 3,20,683 registered candidates.

Out of the 2.05 lakh students who registered for the engineering stream examination, 1.95 lakh appeared, and 1.56 lakh were able to clear it.

Similarly, out of the 1.15 lakh students who registered for the AM stream examination, around 1.06 lakh appeared, and 91,935 cleared the examination.

Among all categories, students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes achieved a 100 per cent pass percentile.

Continuing the trend observed last year, most of the top positions in both streams were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh. Seven out of the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream and eight out of the top 10 ranks in the AM stream were secured by Andhra Pradesh students.

Sanapala Anirudh of Visakhapatnam emerged as the topper in the engineering stream, while B Satya of East Godavari district secured the first rank in the AM stream.

One girl, Gandhamaneni Giri Varshitha, secured the 9th rank in AM, and three girls, V Shanvitha Reddy (rank 7), B. Sanjana (rank 8), and Meesala Appala Naidu (rank 10), outshined in the topper's list in the engineering stream.

