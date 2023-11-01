BJP to allocate six seats to Jana Sena?

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP convened a crucial core committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. The discussions, held in preparation for the impending Central Election Committee meeting, revolved around addressing the concerns raised by multiple ticket aspirants about a potential alliance with the Jana Sena.

Sources said that the BJP is gearing up to unveil its third list of candidates on November 1 or 2. While the BJP’s CEC is scheduled to meet on November 1, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is on a foreign tour, is expected to arrive on November 3. Reports suggest that the BJP is contemplating allocating five to six seats to Jana Sena as part of their alliance agreement.

The BJP has already released a list of 53 candidates for the upcoming elections. It is yet to finalise the candidates for the remaining 66 segments. The State BJP leaders have already prepared their list of suggestions and they will be submitting the same to the party high command soon.

Meanwhile, Serilimgampalli and Kukatpally ticket aspirants are opposing a possible plan to allocate these seats to Jana Sena. It is learnt that a majority of senior leaders are also of the same opinion. Serilingampally aspirant Ravi Yadav, meanwhile, held a meeting with his supporters in an attempt to exert pressure on the party.

Laxman denies reports of Vivek leaving BJP

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Tuesday denied the reports of former MP G Vivek leaving the party. He said that Vivek had served the BJP very well and he would continue in the party. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman said that voting for the Congress would spell death knell for the people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP convened a crucial core committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. The discussions, held in preparation for the impending Central Election Committee meeting, revolved around addressing the concerns raised by multiple ticket aspirants about a potential alliance with the Jana Sena. Sources said that the BJP is gearing up to unveil its third list of candidates on November 1 or 2. While the BJP’s CEC is scheduled to meet on November 1, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is on a foreign tour, is expected to arrive on November 3. Reports suggest that the BJP is contemplating allocating five to six seats to Jana Sena as part of their alliance agreement. The BJP has already released a list of 53 candidates for the upcoming elections. It is yet to finalise the candidates for the remaining 66 segments. The State BJP leaders have already prepared their list of suggestions and they will be submitting the same to the party high command soon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Serilimgampalli and Kukatpally ticket aspirants are opposing a possible plan to allocate these seats to Jana Sena. It is learnt that a majority of senior leaders are also of the same opinion. Serilingampally aspirant Ravi Yadav, meanwhile, held a meeting with his supporters in an attempt to exert pressure on the party. Laxman denies reports of Vivek leaving BJP BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Tuesday denied the reports of former MP G Vivek leaving the party. He said that Vivek had served the BJP very well and he would continue in the party. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman said that voting for the Congress would spell death knell for the people. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp