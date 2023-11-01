Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP's promise of making backward caste leader as CM in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Taunting the BJP over its promise to make a backward caste leader as chief minister in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked how can the saffron party do so when it is going to get only a meagre percentage of votes.

Addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana, he said BJP leaders used to swagger about their chances in the state.

However, the Congress had "punctured" the four tyres of BJP's vehicle in Telangana, he claimed.

"You will get two per cent votes here and how can you make a chief minister," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently announced in a poll rally regarding making a backward class leader as CM if the BJP came to power in Telangana after the November 30 assembly polls.

Gandhi further taunted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go to the US and say that he will make an OBC President in America.

"You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana)," he said.

He reiterated his allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

There are ED and CBI cases against all opposition leaders and that there are 24 cases against him, he said.

The Congress leader further said his Lok Sabha membership was cancelled and the government house given to him was taken back.

He had happily returned the house, he said.

The whole of India and the whole of Telangana is his home, Gandhi said.

Later, speaking at a corner meeting at Jadcherla, the Congress leader said the party would conduct a caste census after coming to power in Telangana.

He said a caste census would also be conducted in the country if his party comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Gandhi alleged that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM fields candidates by taking money from BJP wherever the Congress fights the BJP.

"Wherever we go to fight the elections. Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever Congress party fights with BJP, MIM party takes money from BJP and puts up candidates there," he said.

