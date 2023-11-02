Candidates eye success in ‘lucky’ segments in Telangana to make it to Cabinet

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are certain “lucky” segments in Telangana where if a candidate wins the election, he or she is more or less assured of a ministerial position. The trend of these constituencies sending their elected legislators to the State Cabinet, witnessed in the undivided AP, continues in Telangana State.

For instance, those who were elected to the Assembly from Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medchal, Khammam, Suryapet, Palair, Adilabad, Jagtial, Huzurabadd and Wanaparthy served as ministers in the BRS government. In Karimnagar district, Manthani, which former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao had represented in the Assembly, also sent D Sridhar Babu to the Cabinet when the Congress was in power.

Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar is a minister in the KCR’s Cabinet. In fact, his predecessor M Satyanarayana Rao was a member of the Cabinet during the Congress rule. Jagtial sent T Jeevan Reddy to the Cabinet when the Congress was in power. He is now an MLC. L Ramana, from the same constituency, served as a minister in the TDP regime.

On the other hand, Huzurabad, which earlier comprised parts of Kamalapur and Indurti segments had produced MLAs M Damodhar Reddy, E Peddi Reddy, Captain V Laxmikantha Rao, who all served as ministers during TDP rule in AP. After the delimitation, MLA Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad served as minister until he was dismissed from the State cabinet by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the erstwhile district, Chandrasekhar Rao had served as minister in the TDP regime. T Harish Rao is now serving as a minister in the BRS regime.

In Andole, former MLA C Narasimha served as minister and his son Damodar Raja Narasimha too served as a minister. He is now testing his luck to win and become minister yet again in case Congress comes to power in the State.

Medchal also sent its MLAs to the Cabinet and they include former chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy, T Devender Goud, and now present MLA Ch Malla Reddy. In Khammam district, Palair sent Thummala Nageswara Rao to the Cabinet while Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khammam became a minister. Palair had also sent late MLA Ramreddy Venkatreddy to the Cabinet.

In erstwhile Nalgonda, Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy is a minister in KCR’s Cabinet. Former MLA Ramreddy Damodhar Reddy also served as a minister during the Congress rule. In the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, a few Wanaparthy MLAs, including present legislator S Niranjan Reddy and former Congress MLA G Chinna Reddy, served as ministers.

In Adilabad district, MLA Jogu Ramanna became minister in KCR’s first innings. Former MLA and late C Ramachandra Reddy also served as minister during the Congress rule. Those who are seeking election from these segments in the upcoming Assembly elections are wondering whether they too would experience same luck and make it to the Cabinet.

