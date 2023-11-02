Home States Telangana

Crunchy deets

Staying true to the spirit, the committee, headed by veteran leader Jana Reddy, has been going around trying to placate disgruntled leaders. 

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

voting

The results of bypolls for seven assembly seats in six states will be announced today. (Photo | PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

‘2 tickets for your sons, none for me?’
The grand old party has grandly constituted a consolation committee to address the grievances of those who were denied tickets. Staying true to the spirit, the committee, headed by veteran leader Jana Reddy, has been going around trying to placate disgruntled leaders. During one such interaction, Jana Reddy found himself in a pickle. A disgruntled leader, a colossus in his own right, boldly confronted him. The leader, with a thunderous voice, questioned Jana Reddy: “Why should your sons get two tickets while I’m left ticketless? What logic is this?”

O tempora, O parties
With leaders constantly jumping ship ahead of polls, it has become difficult to identify who is in which party. There has been controversy over the political affiliation of the attacker, Gaddam Raju, who stabbed the Dubbaka BRS candidate with pink party leaders pointing fingers at the Congress. When this newspaper
asked the Dubbaka Congress candidate on whether he knew the attacker, the leader pointed out that he was in the BRS during Raju’s stint in the grand old party!

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
grievances election tickets Polls political affiliation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp