Crunchy deets

B kartheek By

Express News Service

‘2 tickets for your sons, none for me?’

The grand old party has grandly constituted a consolation committee to address the grievances of those who were denied tickets. Staying true to the spirit, the committee, headed by veteran leader Jana Reddy, has been going around trying to placate disgruntled leaders. During one such interaction, Jana Reddy found himself in a pickle. A disgruntled leader, a colossus in his own right, boldly confronted him. The leader, with a thunderous voice, questioned Jana Reddy: “Why should your sons get two tickets while I’m left ticketless? What logic is this?”

O tempora, O parties

With leaders constantly jumping ship ahead of polls, it has become difficult to identify who is in which party. There has been controversy over the political affiliation of the attacker, Gaddam Raju, who stabbed the Dubbaka BRS candidate with pink party leaders pointing fingers at the Congress. When this newspaper

asked the Dubbaka Congress candidate on whether he knew the attacker, the leader pointed out that he was in the BRS during Raju’s stint in the grand old party!

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

‘2 tickets for your sons, none for me?’ The grand old party has grandly constituted a consolation committee to address the grievances of those who were denied tickets. Staying true to the spirit, the committee, headed by veteran leader Jana Reddy, has been going around trying to placate disgruntled leaders. During one such interaction, Jana Reddy found himself in a pickle. A disgruntled leader, a colossus in his own right, boldly confronted him. The leader, with a thunderous voice, questioned Jana Reddy: “Why should your sons get two tickets while I’m left ticketless? What logic is this?” O tempora, O parties With leaders constantly jumping ship ahead of polls, it has become difficult to identify who is in which party. There has been controversy over the political affiliation of the attacker, Gaddam Raju, who stabbed the Dubbaka BRS candidate with pink party leaders pointing fingers at the Congress. When this newspaper asked the Dubbaka Congress candidate on whether he knew the attacker, the leader pointed out that he was in the BRS during Raju’s stint in the grand old party! Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });