PM Modi to attend in poll-bound Telangana five meets; BJP shortlists 40 names

HYDERABAD: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has shortlisted around 40 names and is likely to release its third list on Thursday. In the CEC meet, the members also decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold five public meetings, besides roadshows, in the poll-bound state. The party will also be holding a BC meeting with the objective of projecting their ‘BC CM’ campaign.

Based on the invitation of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), Modi is also planning to attend another public meeting. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold around seven to eight meetings.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP national parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said that Modi directed them to intensify the door-to-door campaign. He said that the prime minister asked them to ensure the defeat of corrupt and dynastic parties in the state.

During the CEC meeting, the members discussed the nominations for the remaining 66 Assembly segments including the alliance seats with Jana Sena Party (JSP) and prioritising OBC leaders for tickets.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy along with Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna and Eatala Rajender held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda to share their opinions on various Assembly segments.

