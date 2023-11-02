Home States Telangana

PM Modi to attend in poll-bound Telangana five meets; BJP shortlists 40 names

Based on the invitation of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), Modi is also planning to attend another public meeting.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( Photo | PM India website)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has shortlisted around 40 names and is likely to release its third list on Thursday. In the CEC meet, the members also decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold five public meetings, besides roadshows, in the poll-bound state. The party will also be holding a BC meeting with the objective of projecting their ‘BC CM’ campaign.

Based on the invitation of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), Modi is also planning to attend another public meeting. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold around seven to eight meetings.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP national parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said that Modi directed them to intensify the door-to-door campaign. He said that the prime minister asked them to ensure the defeat of corrupt and dynastic parties in the state.

During the CEC meeting, the members discussed the nominations for the remaining 66 Assembly segments including the alliance seats with Jana Sena Party (JSP) and prioritising OBC leaders for tickets.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy along with Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna and Eatala Rajender held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda to share their opinions on various Assembly segments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEC BJP Narendra Modi roadshows polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp