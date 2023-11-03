Election Commission issues notification for November 30 Telangana assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notification for Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30 and was published in Telangana Gazette. With this, the process of filing nominations for 119 Assembly seats has started.

According to the notification, the nomination filing process for the polls would begin today and they would be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 pm on working days till November 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

Polling for the election of 119 Assembly seats will be held on November 30 and counting will take place on December 3, 2023, according to the schedule of election. Nominations can also be filed on the Suvidha app, but, a copy of the same should be filed with Returning Officers (ROs) later.

Along with nomination, the candidate has to file an affidavit in Form-26 declaring information about his or her criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities and education qualifications. The affidavits filed by candidates have to be uploaded on the ECI website within 24 hours and will also displayed on the CEO’s website.

Candidates should file the nominations in a proper format. No columns should be left empty. People can check the affidavits and file objections. Each candidate has to open a separate bank account to monitor his election expenditure. The bank account can be opened anywhere in the state. Three vehicles will be allowed in the candidate’s convoy within the periphery of 100 meters to RO’s office at the time of filing Nomination. Including the candidate, five persons are allowed inside RO’s room.

After 3 pm on each day, RO will publish a list of nominations filed. Copies of nominations and affidavits will be displayed on the notice board of RO’s Office on the same day.

The polling will be held on November 30 from 7 AM to 5 PM, barring some places where it ends at 4 PM. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

