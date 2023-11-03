Home States Telangana

Ryots demand reopening of Muthyampet sugar unit

A group of farmers, led by Mamidi Narayana Reddy, held an urgent meeting ove the issue at the Ibrahimpatnam mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

sugarcane harvest, harvest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Sugarcane farmers in Jagtial demanded that the State government reopen the Muthyampet sugar factory. They insisted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must provide assurance and clarity about its reopening during the scheduled public meeting in Korutla on Friday.

A group of farmers, led by Mamidi Narayana Reddy, held an urgent meeting ove the issue at the Ibrahimpatnam mandal headquarters on Thursday. Narayana Reddy said that the BRS failed to fulfil the promise it made to reopen the factory after formation of Telangana. He said that because the factory has been shut since December 2015, sugarcane cultivation has drastically declined in the region and caused hardships in transporting sugarcane to factories in other districts, affecting the farmers and allied workers.

