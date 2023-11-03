Telangana polls: Crack in INDIA as CPM ends alliance talks with Congress, to contest alone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After days of waiting and discussions, the CPM has ended its pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress over seat-sharing issues. On Thursday, the party announced a list of 17 Assembly constituencies that it will contest independently in the upcoming Assembly elections. Party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram released the list of constituencies after the state council passed a resolution to contest the elections alone.

Dent to Grand Old Party: Analysts

Analysts say that the CPM independently contesting several seats across the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts — such as Sathupalli, Miryalaguda and Nakrekal — would create a dent in the vote share of the Congress.

Veerabhadram expressed frustration with the Congress for delaying the finalisation of the Assembly segments under the alliance. The CPM had requested two seats, Miryalaguda and Wyra, which the Congress had also proposed. However, as the Congress delayed the decision, the party state committee decided to contest independently, he added.

He pointed out that the CPM had won from the Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency eight times in the past. Citing the record, the party had requested the seat, but the Congress refused it due to the presence of a sitting legislator, he said.

The party had also asked for Palair, but the national Congress leaders rejected the request, Veerabhadram said, adding that the Congress leaked information to the media about offering Miryalaguda and Wyra to the CPM, but these proposals were still pending. Instead, the Congress proposed Miryalaguda and a segment in Hyderabad.

The CPM leader said the Congress was not serious about the allocation of the two segments. He also highlighted a statement made by a Congress leader, suggesting that the grand old party would offer one MLC position and a Cabinet berth.

He criticised the proposal, stating that the CPM never anticipated such an offer and reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for the people’s cause in the Assembly. He also reminded that the party had given up the prime minister’s post to continue fighting for the people.

To field candidates in 24 segments

The CPM has decided to field candidates in Bhadrachalam, Aswaraopet, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Khammam, Sathupalli, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Bhuvanagiri, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Jangaon, Ibrahimpatnam, Patancheru and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies.

The CPM will contest in 24 Assembly segments and plans to release a second list with additional constituencies soon, Veerabhadram said, adding that the party has discussed the contesting with the Communist Party of India (CPI).The CPI will announce its decision regarding an alliance with the Congress, CPM or an independent contest after the meeting on Friday.

The CPM leader called on their cadre to vote against the BJP, supporting any party capable of defeating the saffron party. They also stated that the CPM would support CPI candidates in segments where they are not contesting. Additionally, if the CPI chooses to ally with the Congress in Chennur and Kothagudem, the CPM will support CPI candidates in those segments as well, he stated.

Both the CPI and CPM have faced uncertainty and challenges with Congress and BRS alliances, causing turmoil within their parties. With the nomination process approaching, the Congress accommodated newcomers swiftly, while the Left parties are still requesting candidatures, leading to frustration among party leaders.

The alliance between the Congress and CPI also faces uncertainty, especially in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, where the vote share could potentially go to candidates of the grand old party. The future of the alliance with the CPI and how it will be managed by the Congress state and national leadership remains a subject of interest and intrigue.

