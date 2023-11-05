BJP leaders not happy with Jana Sena tie-up in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing discussions within the BJP circles regarding the alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and allocation of seats to the latter for the upcoming Assembly elections are said to be creating friction within the saffron party.

According to party sources, the BJP is considering allocating 11 Assembly segments to Pawan Kalyan’s party -- Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Tandur, Kodad, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Wyra, Kothagudem, and Aswaraopet.

However, the BJP’s plan to concede the Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, and Nampally constituencies in Greater Hyderabad limits is not going down well with the party leaders. The saffron party has strong leaders in these constituencies.

Sources say that two BJP leaders -- Ravi Kumar Yadav and Yoganand -- have a significant support base in Serilingampally, and in Kukatpally, district party president P Harish Reddy and other leaders wield considerable influence. However, the party is reportedly inclined to offer these segments to JSP.

Even former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other leaders are said to have objected to the BJP’s decision to allocate Serilingampally seat to Jana Sena.

Sources say that the rationale behind the BJP’s alliance with the JSP in the Telangana elections is being questioned considering the fact that Pawan Kalyan’s party has never contested in the State elections.

Once the party announces the final list and finalizes the seat-sharing agreement with the Jana Sena, there is every likelihood of some important leaders quitting the BJP and switching loyalty to the Congress. In the event of such a development, the saffron party would suffer a massive setback before the elections.

