Home States Telangana

Kishan demands CBI probe into Medigadda barrage of KLIS

Claiming that the pillars were damaged, Kishan said the Annaram barrage was also facing water leakage.

Published: 05th November 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Water flows out from Medigadda barrage at Jayashankar-Bhupalpally

Representational image: Water flows out from Medigadda barrage at Jayashankar-Bhupalpally

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said he has written to the Centre demanding that the CBI conduct an investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). 

Kishan, accompanied by Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, and MP K Laxman, inspected the piers at the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of KLIS on Saturday. 

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy
inspects the Medigadda barrage 

Addressing the media, he said, “The project was constructed by spending Rs 1 lakh crore, which the State government borrowed from various sources. Engineering, design, quality, maintenance, and operations have totally failed. We have written to the Jal Shakti minister over this.”

Claiming that the pillars were damaged, Kishan said the Annaram barrage was also facing water leakage. He said not even 1 tmcft of water could be stored in these barrages.

“Public money was wasted by constructing a poor-quality project. Telangana people are facing problems due to the decisions of a man who claims to have read 80,000 books and makes unilateral decisions. Experts were forced to keep quiet. There is a need to order an inquiry by a high-level delegation,” he added.

‘NDSA Report made in haste’

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar reviewed the NDSA report on the Medigadda barrage. He said the NDSA submitted the report in haste 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme CBI probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp