Kishan demands CBI probe into Medigadda barrage of KLIS

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said he has written to the Centre demanding that the CBI conduct an investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Kishan, accompanied by Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, and MP K Laxman, inspected the piers at the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of KLIS on Saturday.

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy

inspects the Medigadda barrage

Addressing the media, he said, “The project was constructed by spending Rs 1 lakh crore, which the State government borrowed from various sources. Engineering, design, quality, maintenance, and operations have totally failed. We have written to the Jal Shakti minister over this.”

Claiming that the pillars were damaged, Kishan said the Annaram barrage was also facing water leakage. He said not even 1 tmcft of water could be stored in these barrages.

“Public money was wasted by constructing a poor-quality project. Telangana people are facing problems due to the decisions of a man who claims to have read 80,000 books and makes unilateral decisions. Experts were forced to keep quiet. There is a need to order an inquiry by a high-level delegation,” he added.

‘NDSA Report made in haste’

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar reviewed the NDSA report on the Medigadda barrage. He said the NDSA submitted the report in haste

