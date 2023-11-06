Home States Telangana

Birla Institute of Technology And Science team wins India’s Best Byte Bending Championship 2023

In a fantastic career boost, T-Works has extended placement opportunities to students in their final year of studies.

Published: 06th November 2023

Representational image of Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Goa. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Goa emerged as the winners of India’s Best Byte Bending Championship 2023 held at T-Works on Sunday. Members of the team - Shantanu Deshmukh, Shatarupa Banarjee and Murali P Nair - walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. While the team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati won the second prize of Rs 50,000, the team from CMR Engineering, Hyderabad won the third prize of Rs 25,000. The top three teams will receive credits worth Rs 10,000 to utilise T-Works’ facility and services.

All the finalists have been offered the opportunity of an internship at T-Works. In a fantastic career boost, T-Works has extended placement opportunities to students in their final year of studies. After two rigorous virtual competition rounds, 20 teams were meticulously selected for the grand finale from more than 600 team registrations.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, emphasised that the Byte Bending Championship is a testament to T-Works’ commitment to nurturing young talent and providing a platform for emerging innovators. “It’s the inaugural event in our ‘India’s Best’ series, which showcases and celebrates exceptional talent in fields such as electronics, mechanical engineering, lo-fi prototyping, ceramics, laser cutting, and more. This series is designed to encourage young talent and foster a culture of innovation and creativity,” he said.

