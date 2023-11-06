Do not get deceived by BRS, Congress promises: Dr K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Sunday appealed to the people to not get deceived by the pre-poll promises of the BRS and Congress. He said the grand old party enforced restrictions on its ‘five guarantees’ schemes within six months after coming to power in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Hyderabad, Laxman said that elderly people who have crossed 65 years of age are getting pension. He alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was not even supplying two hours of power, while claiming that the BJP had supplied electricity for at least 12 hours when it was in power.

“During Congress rule, no one knew when electricity would be provided. It increased the electricity bill manifold. For the same amount of electricity consumed, the bill was Rs 1,000 under the BJP regime and Rs 3,000 in Congress rule,” he claimed.

