Broadridge, ISB’s DLabs Incubator Association ink pact to launch startup accelerator

The nine-week-long programme aims to support and nurture innovations by offering mentorship, capacity building and networking opportunities.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Broadridge India, a global fintech leader, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DLabs Incubator Association at the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Tuesday, in order to launch a global accelerator programme for startups in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi).

The nine-week-long programme aims to support and nurture innovations by offering mentorship, capacity building and networking opportunities. The mission is to empower startups working in DeFi to thrive and attract the attention of relevant stakeholders and investors. Sheenam Ohrie, managing director of Broadridge India said, “We are thrilled to launch our global accelerator program, with an ambition to foster partnerships with groundbreaking startups that are shaping disruptive solutions. 

By leveraging the program’s exceptional advisors and mentors, we aim to collaboratively develop products that will fuel path-breaking digital transformation within the fintech industry. Startups have played a key role in fintech innovation, and this collaboration enables us to propel our growth and innovation further, creating future-focused products that profoundly benefit both our customers and the financial services sector.”

“As we embark on this journey, we are excited to provide a platform for startups to leverage the power of AI, Blockchain, tackle complex challenges, and create a lasting global impact. Together, we will nurture disruptive ideas, fuel entrepreneurship, and pave the way for transformative change in the realm of technology and beyond,” said Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, faculty director at I-Venture at ISB.

