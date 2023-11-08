Jana Sena Party names 8 candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jana Sena Party, the alliance partner of the BJP, released its first list of candidates with eight names soon after its president Pawan Kalyan attended a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The prominent among the eight nominees were Vemuri Shankar Goud, Jana Sena Party Telangana president, from the Tandur segment. Notably, Jana Sena was given the segments where the votes of Andhra settlers were significant in numbers. These constituencies include Kukatpally, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra, and Aswaraopet. Except for Kukatpally, the remaining are located in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The nominees are Mummareddy Prem Kumar (Kukatpally), Mekala Sathish Reddy (Kodad), Vanga Laxman Goud (Nagarkurnool), Miryala Ramakrishna (Khammam), Lakkineni Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Dr Tejavath Sampath Naik (Wyra), and Muyaboyina Uma Devi (Aswaraopet).

Pawan Kalyan backs BJP’s BC CM declaration

Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, meanwhile, said that Modi is a leader who emerged out of the dreams of crores of people like him, while crediting the latter for curbing terrorism. He extended full support to the BJP for going to the polls with the BC CM declaration.

Addressing the BC Atma Gourava Sabha, the actor-turned-politician said that internal security is of utmost importance for any country’s growth, and Narendra Modi has given top priority to it after taking over as the PM.

