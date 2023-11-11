Creating awareness on Internal Complaint Committee a pressing need

Renuka Kalpana By

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old newcomer of a mid-size private company, Ayush (name changed), felt deeply disappointed upon overhearing inappropriate comments about the dressing of a senior female colleague from his other male coworkers. He was troubled by sexual remarks whispered about her body, with suggestions that she shouldn’t wear Western-style dresses.“Being new to the office I had no idea where to share or complain,” shared Ayush who was not aware about the existence of the Internal Complaint Committee as no awareness was created about it in his company.

For the last five days, students of EFLU here have been on hunger strike. The Constitution of ICC as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) is of their demands. However, It has been observed that not only higher educational institutions (HEIs) like EFLU, but also many corporate and government workplaces lack a mandatory IC committee. It always takes a lot of struggle from the students and employees to form a working committee with proper representation. Companies who have a committee often fail to create awareness about it among their employees.

Team Saakaaram, a group of young women who were a part of the Awaaz-e-Telangana fellowship, campaigning for the effective implementation of the POSH Act in the state, conducted a survey in 2021. The survey, which involved 85 women, highlighted significant shortcomings in the implementation of the POSH Act in the organised sector in Hyderabad. Shockingly, over 50% of the participants were unaware of the existence of a law addressing sexual harassment in workplaces. Additionally, a staggering 80% were unaware of their access to the Internal Committee, 22% of those who experienced workplace harassment left their organisations due to trauma, 46% refrained from reporting harassment, fearing negative impacts on their careers, while 42% hesitated due to concerns about victim shaming.

A report on a focus group discussion with POSH Act experts highlights two major issues: lack of awareness about the act and insufficient data on cases. It reveals that a significant portion of the non-IT workforce in Telangana is unaware of the act, including its purpose. Many educated, working women in the state are oblivious to the act’s provisions for preventing and addressing workplace sexual harassment. Additionally, there’s a lack of data on compliant companies, and no yearly statistics on cases dealt with.

“In the corporate and government sector, there’s a mixed response when it comes to the implementation of the Act,” said Madhujit Singh, CEO of Ananya women@ work, who also participates as a third member in IC in various companies. She added that there are organisations which are implementing the act and going beyond the scope of the act and addressing same gender sexual harassment cases as well, while some others have ICs but do not have even one external member in the IC. Some others do not have an IC at all. On the other hand, domestic workers and urban poor people are not even aware of the existence of the act.”

Singh emphasised, “It’s not always about big severe cases of attempt of rape or anything such. Comments that male employees sometimes make also make employees uncomfortable, which can easily be solved by counselling the person.”

T-She box under maintenance

The Saakaaram survey also revealed that about 74% of the respondents do not know the existence of T-She box, an initiative of Government of Telangana to provide a single window access to every woman to facilitate the registration of complaint related to sexual harassment at workplace. However, the website of T-She box has been under construction for a long time.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the department of Women and Child Development said that the website needed changes and it will restart within a few days. In the absence of the website, the department has been receiving complaints and reports offline.As per the request of WCD department an appellate authority to form a committee for people who do not come under service roots, was also formed by the labour ministry.

Having ICC makes a difference

A lot of efforts have been made by students of UoH to keep the GSCASH as a part of ICC. GSCASH Integration Efforts. Speaking in this regard, Subhashini Samuel, a PhD student who was part of ICC GSCASH, said that ICC takes up the complaints alone whereas GSCASH plays an important role in conducting facilitation programmes, orientation and taking up preventative measures.

The primary hurdle is raising awareness about the existence of ICC as a governing body, prompting the need for orientation lectures. GSCASH, upon investigation, furnishes reports that the administration may or may not heed. Despite attempts to dilute their influence, student representation staunchly supports the students’ cause.

Most non-IT workforce unaware about POSH Act

A report on a focus group discussion with POSH Act experts highlights two major issues: lack of awareness about the act and insufficient data on cases. It reveals that a significant portion of the non-IT workforce in Telangana is unaware of the act, including its purpose. Many educated, working women in the state are oblivious to the act’s provisions for preventing and addressing workplace sexual harassment.

80% unaware of access to ICC: Study

A survey which involved 85 women, highlighted significant shortcomings in the implementation of the POSH Act in the organised sector in Hyderabad. Shockingly, over 50% of the participants were unaware of the existence of a law addressing sexual harassment in workplaces. Additionally, a staggering 80% were unaware of their access to the Internal Committee, 22% of those who experienced workplace harassment left their organisations due to trauma,

Additionally, a staggering 80% were unaware of their access to the Internal Committee, 22% of those who experienced workplace harassment left their organisations due to trauma, 46% refrained from reporting harassment, fearing negative impacts on their careers, while 42% hesitated due to concerns about victim shaming. A report on a focus group discussion with POSH Act experts highlights two major issues: lack of awareness about the act and insufficient data on cases. It reveals that a significant portion of the non-IT workforce in Telangana is unaware of the act, including its purpose. Many educated, working women in the state are oblivious to the act's provisions for preventing and addressing workplace sexual harassment. 