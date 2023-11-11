Home States Telangana

South Central Railway introduces 1,000th electric locomotive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1,000th electric locomotive of the South Central Railway (SCR) named ‘Sahasrashv’ was dedicated to the nation at the Electrical Loco Shed (ELS) in Lallaguda on Friday. The locomotive was flagged off by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR.

The locomotive boasts about the state-of-the art Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) propulsion system which gives it regenerative braking capacity. This feature alone will save around 12.4% of electrical energy along with other benefits such as saving 0.976 kilo tonnes of coal per year, per locomotive and reducing carbon footprint by 2.362 kilo tonnes of Carbon dioxide (equivalent) per year per locomotive. Congratulating the SCR team on the milestone, he advised officers and staff to continue the same efforts so as to further improve the standards of the Indian Railways on Sustainable Development.

Arun Kumar Jain also undertook a detailed inspection of the ELS. He examined the loco roof, labs and inspected various shops in the loco shed which undertake different tasks during loco maintenance. Afterwards, the General Manager conducted a detailed review meeting with officials and supervisors. To promote a greener environment, he also planted a sapling at the shed.

