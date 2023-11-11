Home States Telangana

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy files papers in Kamareddy constituency

The nominations would be  scrutinised on November 13, while November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, files his nomination papers in Kamareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,150 candidates filed their papers on Friday, the final day for filing nominations. In total, over 5,000 candidates from different parties filed their nomination papers to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, filed his nomination in Kamareddy constituency to contest against BRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kodangal.

Former PCC  president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Huzurnagar), senior Congress leader and former deputy CM Damodar Raja Narasimha (Andole) and BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar (Sirpur) also filed their nominations on Friday. Interestingly, a majority of those who filed their papers were independents and candidates from smaller parties.

The nominations would be scrutinised on November 13, while November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. Polling takes place on November 30 and counting of votes will be on December 3.

